Text-based search online again The functionality of the old, well-known text-based search engine is available again with some optimizations at www.freedb.org. We are planning further improvements with regard to usability and expert search, speed and shortcuts, which explains the beta version status. This search makes available to all users for free all content provided by the countless number of contributors to the largest, free CD info database.



read on... Continuation of the free database guaranteed With the acquisition of the www.freedb.org domain MAGIX also takes on all duties regarding the worldwide freedb community: the entire freedb service has been running since the middle of September on the MAGIX servers (including the FTP download function of the open source database and archive)

this service will remain license-free and will be available for unrestricted use by any commercial or non-commercial user or developer

all updates to the database will also continue to be regularly and freely available

the licence for the data and the corresponding server or service software will remain under GPL Furthermore, MAGIX runs the mirror server and hosts the website as well as the new forum. This secures a basis for theprosperity of freedb and its main aim: the data collected by the users for the users will be kept freely available in thefuture - guaranteed. MAGIX will add its know-how to help with the continued development of the service according to the GPL.Every developer from the present community is invited to continue to actively contribute to the successful continuity of freedb.